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Bringing Down The Giants Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
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5/17/2026

Bringing Down The Giants  1 Samuel 17:47

Intro:  1 Samuel 17:47 And all this assembly shall know that the Lord saveth not with sword and spear: for the battle is the Lord's, and he will give you into our hands.   We face many huge obstacles and problems in this life in the mortal realm.  But we who know Jesus Christ can take great comfort that no giant situation, no seemingly impossible obstacle will defeat us!  God brought down every giant in the Bible. You will be surprised at how many times giants showed up in the Bible.  Giants were never good.  Giants were never helpful.  Giants were never gentle.  Giants were always trying to kill and destroy.  Giants are divided into three groups.  Nephilim, Rephaim and Teraphim.  

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biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
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