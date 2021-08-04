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IF YOU DON’T GET VACCINATED, YOU GO TO VACCINATION CAMPS
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150 views • August 04, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the out-of-control medical tyranny takeover.
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