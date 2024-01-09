Create New Account
Today Makia Freeman posted this video with the title "Is Israel’s Iron Dome a Hoax?"- This CLEARLY appears to be the case, as the next video that I still had laying around SHOWS.. Stay tuned!!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

Is Israel’s Iron Dome a Hoax? I don’t know, but I do know we need to QUESTION EVERYTHING. Over 10 years ago, Israeli scientist and security expert Dr Motty Scheffer called the Iron Dome the biggest hoax in the world.

🎥 Watch: Is Rothschild Israel's Iron Dome Fake? A Massive Hoax? -- Iron Dome a Giant Deceptive Harmless Fireworks Show

https://rumble.com/v460iy6-is-rothschild-israels-iron-dome-fake-a-massive-hoax-missiles-blowing-up.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22

Keywords
hoaxscamiron domefireworksisrael rothschild







