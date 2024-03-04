Deploy Polygon CDK zkRollup in minutes: Discover the magic of Zeeve Raas with our One-Click Sandbox!

Looking for easy ways to test ZK rollups? This video covers everything!
Discover the simplicity of developing and testing Layer2 zkRollups using Zeeve's 1-click sandbox for Polygon CDK. From no-code deployment to customizable blockchain configurations, this video walks you through every step to make your 1st rollup deployment super easy.
What You'll Learn:
Quick and efficient launch of Layer2 zkRollups DevNet with Zeeve's Sandbox and Polygon CDK.
Benefits of leveraging Zeeve’s enterprise-class Rollups-as-a-service infrastructure for your blockchain needs.
Step-by-step walkthrough for deploying your first ZK rollup using Zeeve’s intuitive Sandbox tool for CDK chains.
Polygon CDK chain configurations customizations, 3rd party integrations, through the panel itself.
Ready to start your zkRollup development? Sign up for a 15-day free trial and experience the power of Zeeve's Sandbox firsthand.
https://app.zeeve.io/validium/networks
Seeking tailored advice? Schedule a call with our blockchain experts to fine-tune your development process and strategy.
https://www.zeeve.io/talk-to-an-expert/
For the latest insights, updates, and community stories, follow us on our social media platforms. Be part of our growing blockchain community today!
