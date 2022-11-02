Lights, Camera, J6! [EXTENDED TRAILER] (See description below)

Tore Maras
Petabytes of video. We have followed every single ACTOR from start to finish. Identified every move, 3D schematics and all. This has been HARD work. I saw the planning from before the elections- NOW you get the whole story in a DETAILED documentary. CIA and FBI have some explaining to do. @realDonaldTrump was framed to take the fall. We CAUGHT them all. It's taking a long time to MAP this from BEFORE the elections.
