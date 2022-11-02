Create New Account
Lights, Camera, J6! [EXTENDED TRAILER] (See description below)
Published 22 days ago

Tore Maras

Petabytes of video. We have followed every single ACTOR from start to finish. Identified every move, 3D schematics and all. This has been HARD work. I saw the planning from before the elections- NOW you get the whole story in a DETAILED documentary. CIA and FBI have some explaining to do. @realDonaldTrump was framed to take the fall. We CAUGHT them all. It's taking a long time to MAP this from BEFORE the elections.

