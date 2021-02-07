THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER (7 FEBRUARY 2021)

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The forthcoming impeachment, where the article alleges that Trump incited an insurrection, but incitement requires specificity and motive, which was contradicted by his words; where Trump supporters did not even arrive at the Capitol until after the event was in progress; where James Sullivan has outed his brother John as having led 226 Antifa members (dressed as though they were Trump supporters) to disrupt discussion of proof of election fraud; and where Nancy Pelosi appears to have arranged the entire event to derail debate and smear Trump for a 2nd impeachment in violation of the Constitution.