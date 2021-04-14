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43) Radiação electromagnética polarizada e a Saúde Ambiental (Diogo Sousa Gomes)
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11 views • April 14, 2021
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Comentário final do Dr. Diogo Sousa Gomes sobre Saúde Ambiental, Escola Superior de Tecnologia da Saúde de Coimbra, 28 de Abril o Dia Mundial da Segurança e Saúde no Trabalho, este ano com o tema :
A Saúde Ambiental na era Covid-19 - Webinar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr-t73Io3Sg
Trecho: 02:30:50 » 2:33:35
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Comentário final do Dr. Diogo Sousa Gomes sobre Saúde Ambiental, Escola Superior de Tecnologia da Saúde de Coimbra, 28 de Abril o Dia Mundial da Segurança e Saúde no Trabalho, este ano com o tema :
A Saúde Ambiental na era Covid-19 - Webinar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vr-t73Io3Sg
Trecho: 02:30:50 » 2:33:35
MOPPE - Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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