How To Erase a People

They did it to Native Americans, to Palestinians like my family in 1948, and now Trump wants to do it again in Gaza. It's called 'forcible transfer,' and it kills something much greater than any individual life. Support uncivilized's work through Patreon: / uncivilizedmedia Video: Tala Kaddoura Executive Producer: Salem Barahmeh

