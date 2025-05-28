Climate and Energy Realists with Bill Johnston. 26-5-25.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia's average climate and temperature records are not as it seems.
"The data's no good"
Former senior research scientist for the NSW Dept of Natural Resources, Bill Johnston, explains why in this presentation at a recent Climate and Energy Realists Qld meeting.
Gold Coast, Qld, Australia. 26th May, 2025.
Check out https://www.bomwatch.com.au/
Brought to you by https://climateandenergyrealists.com/
Thanks for watching.