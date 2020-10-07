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EP 79: New Hampshire's Haunted Legends Part 1
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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10 views • October 07, 2020
This week, we welcome the month of October and start to get into the spooky spirit of Halloween by talking haunted legends from our home state of New Hampshire! Monique shares some spooky tales going back hundreds of years and Alex attempts to debunk them all. Some spooky stuff including witches, strange lights in the woods, haunted cemeteries, and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
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podcastlegendsnew hampshirewitchescursesghost storieshauntingsarchers pondsaco river
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