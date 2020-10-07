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EP 79: New Hampshire's Haunted Legends Part 1
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10 views • October 07, 2020
This week, we welcome the month of October and start to get into the spooky spirit of Halloween by talking haunted legends from our home state of New Hampshire! Monique shares some spooky tales going back hundreds of years and Alex attempts to debunk them all. Some spooky stuff including witches, strange lights in the woods, haunted cemeteries, and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
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Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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