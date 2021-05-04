ADAPTATIONS THAT ARE NOT DISEASES

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197 views • May 04, 2021
JohnBergman

Dr. John Bergman D.C.



Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.

Check out his websites too:

www.drbvip.com
www.extremehealthacademy.com
www.drjohnbergman.com
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What is the Extreme Health Academy?
https://www.extremehealthacademy.com
USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.

Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, live workshop, podcasts, monthly video courses a supporting community, and much more!

Get ready to start taking control of your health!

https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

___

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
714-962-5891

Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/

For Media and Business Inquires contact:
[email protected]
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