The Archbishop of Canterbury starts rewriting his own role in the Covid-19 pandemic

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At Easter 2020, many churchgoers were shocked to be advised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, their spiritual leader, that churches were to be locked and forbidden to be entered even by clergy or to be used for private prayer. The Archbishop is now trying change history and deny that he was responsible for this terrible situation.
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2020/17-april/news/uk/we-have-given-guidance-not-instruction-says-welby-on-andrew-marr-show
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/02/15/archbishop-canterbury-denies-sole-blame-covid-church-closures/
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