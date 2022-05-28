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In the 1998, this man Stanley Meyer made a water-powered car, and then died mysteriously.
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652 views • May 28, 2022
In the 1998, this man Stanley Meyer made a water-powered car, and then died mysteriously. You know how I love those stories when normal people invent something huge and system breaking, and then all the sudden they drop dead.. I wonder what could happen if these inventions were not suppressed, but unfortunately big oil companies know there's no $$$ to be made.
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