https://gettr.com/post/p27dxkr9d06
02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: The attitude change of University of Maryland, Baltimore towards our protest suggests some behind-the-scenes meddling, but our fellow fighter will never retreat
02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：马里兰大学巴尔的摩分校对我们抗议的态度变化表明存在一些幕后干预，但我们的战友绝不会退缩
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.