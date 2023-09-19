Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The situation in Yerevan on Republic Square is heating up. The Protesters chant “Nikol is a Traitor” and clash with the Police
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
958 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

Meanwhile, the situation in Yerevan on Republic Square is heating up. The protesters chant “Nikol is a traitor” and clash with the police.

Pashinyan himself chews his tie and calls US Secretary of State Blinken.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket