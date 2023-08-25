Hormone & Endocrine Disruptors Contributing to Gender Confusion | Sally Fallon Morell, Ep 112









More than just a social issue? Gender confusion can also be traced back to the epidemic of hormonal issues, low testosterone, environmental endocrine disruptors and more.Show more





President of the Weston A. Price Foundation, Sally Fallon Morell, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to expose the dietary regulations, over use of seed oils, processed foods, stress and aluminum in immunizations that is contributing to the gender dysphoria, demasculinization of our boys and estrogen issues in our girls.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





