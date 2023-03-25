Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Atlantide esiste! La verità censurata di una grande civiltà - Toth l'Atlantideo 25 marzo 2023
65 views
channel image
Dino Tinelli
Published 18 hours ago |

Recuperiamo la conoscenza perduta della civiltà di Atlantide, la verità sulla sua esistenza e la vera conformazione del nostro pianeta Toth l'atlantideo è stato il primo essere umano a visitare la zona in cui viviamo Il mondo è molto più grande di quello che conosciamo Track: The Deepest Ocean Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com

Keywords
energiapiramidisecrests of the worldegizi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket