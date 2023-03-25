Atlantide esiste! La verità censurata di una grande civiltà - Toth l'Atlantideo 25 marzo 2023

Recuperiamo la conoscenza perduta della civiltà di Atlantide,
la verità sulla sua esistenza e la vera conformazione del nostro pianeta
Toth l'atlantideo è stato il primo essere umano a visitare la zona in cui viviamo
Il mondo è molto più grande di quello che conosciamo
Track: The Deepest Ocean
Music by https://www.fiftysounds.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.