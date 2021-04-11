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J&J Victim Speaks Out, Astra Causing Strokes And Compulsory Jabs For The Kids!
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341 views • April 11, 2021
A short video of a young girl in Texas who is in the hospital after the J&J jab. More strokes and heart attacks in the UK after the Astra Jab and a court ruling for compulsory jabs for kids citing the cost of democracy!
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/urIGuWcYJutQ/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/03/frightening-increase-in-number-of-strokes-occurring-due-to-astrazeneca-vaccine-in-the-latest-government-mhra-report/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1420408/EU-news-covid-vaccine-compulsory-children-ECHR-ruling-latest-update-covid-passportsTHE-Eur
https://eclj.org/geopolitics/echr/conflits-d-interets-entre-juges-et-ong
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/st-vincent-evacuate-thousands-volcano-threat-76964749
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/139/590x/EU-news-echr-vaccine-compulsory-1420408.webp?r=1617893172769
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/urIGuWcYJutQ/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/03/frightening-increase-in-number-of-strokes-occurring-due-to-astrazeneca-vaccine-in-the-latest-government-mhra-report/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1420408/EU-news-covid-vaccine-compulsory-children-ECHR-ruling-latest-update-covid-passportsTHE-Eur
https://eclj.org/geopolitics/echr/conflits-d-interets-entre-juges-et-ong
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/st-vincent-evacuate-thousands-volcano-threat-76964749
Thumbnail Link:
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/139/590x/EU-news-echr-vaccine-compulsory-1420408.webp?r=1617893172769
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