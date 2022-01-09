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NONvaccini per i bambini: sterilità e patologie permanenti e irreversibili
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20 views • January 09, 2022
Robert Malone è lo scienziato americano che nel 1989 fu pioniere, inventore e titolare di brevetti per la tecnologia mRNA oggi usata nelle iniezioni dei NONvaccini vendute al popolo come elisir di lunga vita e spacciate al povero ignorante come vaccini. MSM ha ovviamente girato la pizza ed adesso, durante la scamdemica, è stato dipinto come uno che diffonde disinformazione, in altre parole, tutto ciò che va contro la versione ufficile dello stato(i) e cioè quello che Big Pharma e Big Banks dicono ai governi di fare.
Lang: Eng Subs: Ita
Lang: Eng Subs: Ita
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