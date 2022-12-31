“We will congratulate the prisoners [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]. Well, what, they are the same as we are Slavs "

Tangerines on Russian New Year Table

Tangerines have always been a part of a customary Russian New Year’s table setting since Soviet occasions when it was hard to import organic products in USSR. So, it is normal to see lines in the organic product segment at grocery stores before the festival. The New Year’s dinner would lose a lot of its flavor on the off chance that it was not instilled with the blended scents of newly cut New Year trees and the much-adored New Year’s sweet, tangerines.

As far as anyone knows, the convention to have tangerines on the New Year’s table was developed by the last Russian Tsar, Nicholas II. This natural product was not local to Russia. It was presented just a couple of years preceding the Russian revolution by an individual from the Romanov family Grand Duke Peter of Oldenburg, an extraordinary grandson of Tsar Nicholas I and the first spouse of Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna, sister of Tsar Nicholas II.

During the Soviet system, when individuals were encountering the general shortfall of items, tangerines were over-the-top expensive and difficult to get. It was an extravagance to have, so individuals set aside their money to purchase this natural product for the New Year’s Eve. Thus, the main day in the entire year is always connected with tangerine aroma.

Why Tangerines?

Truth is stranger than fiction. You may question, how a natural product can be related to the New Year? However, for certain reasons, it is valid. Russians are getting them in mass and you will most likely see them on each New Year table.

Yet, why tangerines? There is a hypothesis that on Soviet occasions, there were not some other organic products in the shops to eat at New Year, in light of the fact that there weren’t numerous imports from “industrialist” nations. Be that as it may, there were tangerines imported from Georgia and Abkhazia, and they came in season precisely on New Year festivities.

Indeed, in 1912, Tsar Nicholas II established the main hotel in Abkhazia: Gagry. There, he started planting different foreign trees that flourished in a warm climate: eucalyptus, palm, and tangerine trees. This experiment demonstrated to be exceptionally effective. In the span of four years, the local paper stated: “The experiment has affirmed that the entire of the Caucasus, the Black Sea seaside strip is very appropriate for developing tangerines, lemons, and oranges.”

Tangerines were then viewed as a unique treat, and thus got one of the staples on celebratory tables all over Russia, particularly on New Year. In numerous nations, winter is a season for a citrus organic product, and they are included in cakes, teas, plates of mixed greens, and so on. Additionally, tangerines are exceptionally simple to strip and eat without things getting untidy as it may occur with oranges.

So, that is the reason as to why it is important to serve tangerines on the new year table for Russian people.