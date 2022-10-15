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Pelosi admits foreknowledge in Jan 6 leaked video after refusing NG and extra Capitol Police, REALLY, no one f#$KS with a Biden? I can't tell. Looks like the Saudis f@#ked with him plents as well as all the blackmail on him from God only knows who. Are we, by definition, seeing the beginning of "zombie apocolypse"? And what's up w the graveyards w new burials popping up w Bluetooth Mac addresses? LOL. Can't wait to see gow that one goes! And is anyone else waking up at 3:30 AM night after night no matter what time you go to bed? Hit meeeee! [email protected]