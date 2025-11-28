BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tariffs and Taxes whats The Difference
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 1 day ago

A History of Revolution in U.S. Taxation


As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.”


While this quote was penned in 1789, his words still ring true today. U.S. taxation has changed over time, but it has always existed in some shape or form for over 250 years.

U.S. Taxation: 1765 to Today


In today’s infographic from New York Life Investments, we explore the history of U.S. taxation – from its colonial roots to its recent reform.


https://www.visualcapitalist.com/history-u-s-taxation/



The History of Tariffs in America


Without taking a political position on the issue, understanding the historical context of tariffs can provide useful perspective.


Here’s a look at how tariffs have played a central role in the economic history of the United States. From the nation’s founding to its rise as an industrial superpower, U.S. tariff policy was used to protect American industries, generate government revenue, and promote national independence. Understanding the history of tariffs in America reveals how strategic protectionism laid the foundation of the modern U.S. economy.


What Are Tariffs and Why Do They Matter?


Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods. In early American history, tariffs had two primary purposes:


Raising revenue for the federal government

Protecting emerging U.S. industries from foreign competition


These dual purposes made tariffs a cornerstone of U.S. economic policy for more than a century.


https://theumphx.com/2025/04/04/the-history-of-tariffs-in-america-how-tariffs-built-the-u-s-economy/



Constitutional Amendments – Amendment 16 – “Income Taxes”


Amendment Sixteen to the Constitution was ratified on February 3, 1913. It grants Congress the authority to issue an income tax without having to determine it based on population. The official text is written as such:


The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.


https://www.reaganlibrary.gov/constitutional-amendments-amendment-16-income-taxes



MADE IN THE USA: President Trump’s Vision is Revitalizing American Industry


AMERICAN JOBS, AMERICAN STEEL.


The landmark agreement comes alongside a host of companies from across industries that are onshoring their production and investing in American manufacturing as President Trump relentlessly pursues his America First trade policies.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/05/made-in-the-usa-president-trumps-vision-is-revitalizing-american-industry/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy