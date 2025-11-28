Tariffs and Taxes whats The Difference

A History of Revolution in U.S. Taxation





As Benjamin Franklin once said, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.”





While this quote was penned in 1789, his words still ring true today. U.S. taxation has changed over time, but it has always existed in some shape or form for over 250 years.

U.S. Taxation: 1765 to Today





In today’s infographic from New York Life Investments, we explore the history of U.S. taxation – from its colonial roots to its recent reform.





The History of Tariffs in America





Without taking a political position on the issue, understanding the historical context of tariffs can provide useful perspective.





Here’s a look at how tariffs have played a central role in the economic history of the United States. From the nation’s founding to its rise as an industrial superpower, U.S. tariff policy was used to protect American industries, generate government revenue, and promote national independence. Understanding the history of tariffs in America reveals how strategic protectionism laid the foundation of the modern U.S. economy.





What Are Tariffs and Why Do They Matter?





Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods. In early American history, tariffs had two primary purposes:





Raising revenue for the federal government

Protecting emerging U.S. industries from foreign competition





These dual purposes made tariffs a cornerstone of U.S. economic policy for more than a century.





Constitutional Amendments – Amendment 16 – “Income Taxes”





Amendment Sixteen to the Constitution was ratified on February 3, 1913. It grants Congress the authority to issue an income tax without having to determine it based on population. The official text is written as such:





The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.





MADE IN THE USA: President Trump’s Vision is Revitalizing American Industry





AMERICAN JOBS, AMERICAN STEEL.





The landmark agreement comes alongside a host of companies from across industries that are onshoring their production and investing in American manufacturing as President Trump relentlessly pursues his America First trade policies.





