Jamie Raskin, attacked Pam Bondi for protecting pedophiles

Representatative, Jamie Raskin, (D-MD), attacked Pam Bondi for protecting pedophiles:

“You're running a massive Epstein coverup right out of the DOJ.

You redacted the names of the abusers, the enablers, the accomplices and coconspirators, apparently to spare them embarrassment and disgrace, which is the exact opposite of what the law ordered you to do.

Even worse, you shockingly failed to redact many of the victim’s names, which is what you were ordered to do by Congress.

Some of the victims had come forward publicly, but many had not.

Many had kept their torment private, even from family and friends.

But you published their names, their identities and their images on thousands of pages, for the world to see.”