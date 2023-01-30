Robert Malone says MRNA vaccines are causing a form of AIDS….Myocarditis …and clots”

Doctor Robert Malone is an authority in the field, and he has been demonised, deplatformed, threatened by the fascists that pushed the blod clot poison upon humanity!
Listen at him, in this video, what he is says about these horrible MRNA vaccines..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.