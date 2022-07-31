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Healing is Yours in Christ!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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46 views • July 31, 2022

Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Video and Music clips are licensed by: Young Messiah licensed by www.WingClips.com www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte... www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.drrickpatterson.com www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com www.drrickpatterson.com www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson www.patterson.org www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] Social Media: www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson www.twitter.com/drrickey www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.parler.com/drrickpatterson www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.signal.com/drrickpatterson https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... www.christlifecenter.org NEWS SITES: www.breitbart.com www.epochtimes.com https://childrenshealthdefense.org https://www.mercola.com https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE www.rumble.com https://www.brighteon.com Music in this video Learn more Song Claim of Thrones Artist RKVC Album Claim of Thrones Licensed to YouTube by YouTube Audio Library MusicvSunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS! Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org Give online by texting 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line! Video and Music clips are licensed by: Young Messiah licensed by www.WingClips.com www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com Music clips are licensed by: www.pixabay.com www.stock.adobe.com www.sermoncentral.com Online Services We provide weekly online Services and Teachings Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte... www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.drrickpatterson.com www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com www.drrickpatterson.com www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson www.patterson.org www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson EMAIL: [email protected] [email protected] Social Media: www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson www.twitter.com/drrickey www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson www.parler.com/drrickpatterson www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson www.gab.com/drrickpatterson www.signal.com/drrickpatterson https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat... www.christlifecenter.org NEWS SITES: www.breitbart.com www.epochtimes.com https://childrenshealthdefense.org https://www.mercola.com https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE www.rumble.com https://www.brighteon.com Music in this video Learn more Song Claim of Thrones Artist RKVC Album Claim of Thrones Licensed to YouTube by YouTube Audio Library Music You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word). [email protected] phone 305 984-8477

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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