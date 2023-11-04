TAO: The Full Return To Nature - A Book On The Philosophy Of Taoism!

The Book "TAO: The Full Return To Nature" is a handy guide to the philosophy of Taoism, written by Cory Edmund Endrulat. Taoism is an Ancient Chinese philosophy about learning how to let go, embrace change, to trust and navigate the world, becoming at peace and harmonizing with nature. Tao means "way" or "path" and is associated with the Tao Te Ching, a text from around 400 BC attributed to Laozi (Lao Tzu/Tsu/Tze), which is the second most translated work in the world after the Christian Bible. You may take your first step on becoming a sage of wisdom, as part of your spiritual life journey. You will learn many of the core concepts within Taoism to bring this treasured Eastern philosophy to the Western world, also learning of unique connections that other texts may not mention. This book, perhaps unlike my other written works, is easy to read for anyone at any stage of their life. Be sure to check it out on November 10th so that way it is boosted on Amazon rankings. I recommend getting the paperback version once it is made available on the 10th. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CM992XLQ - #taoism #laozi #zhuangzi #tao #spirituality #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries #thinking #daoism #dao #daoist #taoist #spiritual #spiritualawakening #spiritualjourney #awakening

