Democrcy Without Borders

There’s a phrase that sounds comforting, almost irresistible: ‘democracy without borders.’ Who could argue with more democracy? More participation? More rights? But here’s the nagging question that keeps surfacing in community conversations—quietly at first, then louder: when someone says, ‘global democracy,’ are they talking about your vote… or about building a new, unelected layer of power that sits above your vote?