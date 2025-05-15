Trump has expressed optimism about the negotiations with Iran, claiming the U.S. is "very close" to securing a nuclear deal and that Tehran.

Adding:

Khamenei's advisor says Iran would AGREE to Trump nuke deal with these conditions:

— Iran commits to never making nukes

— Scraps highly-enriched uranium

— Allows international inspectors to supervise enrichment

In exchange for IMMEDIATE lifting of ALL US sanctions, Ali Shamkhani tells NBC.

From yesterday:

A senior Iranian official said Tehran is willing to give up highly enriched uranium as part of the nuclear deal with Trump, NBC News reports.

According to the website, Ali Shamkhani, the top political, military and nuclear adviser to Iran's supreme leader, said Iran was ready to sign a nuclear deal with Trump under certain conditions in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Iran, he said, would pledge never to build a nuclear weapon, get rid of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium that could be used as a weapon, agree to enrich uranium only to the low levels needed for civilian use and allow international inspectors to monitor the process in exchange for an immediate lifting of all economic sanctions against the country.

Asked whether Iran would agree to sign the deal today if these conditions were met, Shamkhani replied: "Yes."

"It is still possible. If the Americans act as they say, then of course we can improve relations," Shamkhani said, adding that "this could lead to an improvement in the near future."

Shamkhani spoke to NBC News hours after Trump offered Iran an "olive branch" that included threats of severe economic sanctions if Iran did not accept a deal to curb the country's nuclear program.

In the conversation, he expressed frustration with Trump's tone and continued threats. "He's talking about an olive branch that we haven't seen. It's all barbed wire," he said.

Shamkhani also expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu could try to derail the process by lobbying in Washington through back channels. “If the Americans eliminate the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal,” he said.

But there are signs that Trump may be drifting away from Netanyahu. The two leaders are increasingly at odds over strategies to address regional problems, including Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter. While Netanyahu supports military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump has begun to see an opportunity to end the threat of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon by cutting a deal with the government, the sources said.