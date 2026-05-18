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The U.S. is now seeing the highest illiteracy rates in 155 years! The National Literacy Institute in a study found that 21 percent of U.S. adults are illiterate. That rate accounts for higher welfare recipients, unemployment, and to our surging incarceration rates. All of these result in taxpayer losses of $2.2 trillion dollars throughout the year. My new video report entitled "A Literacy Crisis Happening In America."