THE HISTORY OF INFOWARS / NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA

29 YEARS ONLINE, WHAT A LONG STRANGE TRIP IT'S BEEN. [ I WAS THERE FOR 24 YEARS OF IT]

SUPPORT ALEX...JOIN IN ON THE VICTORY...TELL TALES OF YOUR ADENTURES...BUILD YOUR LEGACY. THIS IS ALL ARCHIVED IN HEAVEN...GLORIFY GOD. ITS NOT TOO LATE. THE LAST HALF OF THE MOVIE IS ALWAYS THE BEST. WRITE YOURSELF IN THE SCRIPT, DON'T JUST WATCH, EVEN IF ITS A SMALL PART WITH A FEW LINES....YOU'LL STILL GET CREDIT....ONLY 7 WORDS REQUIRED. GOD BLESS.