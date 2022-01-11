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Make a Compost Bin from Pallets in 10 Minutes
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691 views • January 11, 2022
This is a video specifically for humanure composters, but this quick pallet bin process will work for any type of composting. Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook, shows how to put up a bin in 10 minutes, empty humanure receptacles, and use cover material to create a safe, ecological sanitation system. Jenkins' system is a "never-turn" composting system. Simply pile your compost feedstock inside a bin lined with clean organic material and leave it alone - no digging or turning is required. The microorganisms will do all the work!
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