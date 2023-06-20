Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it's safer to be the president's son than his opponent
channel image
Rick Langley
824 Subscribers
191 views
Published Yesterday

TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it's safer to be the president's son than his opponent.

----------------

Tucker Carlson Savages Bidens Over Hunter’s ‘Slap On The Wrist’ For Tax, Gun Crimes and would only be required to plead guilty to simple tax crimes and a gun charge, despite what many would say is obvious evidence that he’s been acting as a foreign agent. 

https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-savages-bidens-over-hunters-slap-on-the-wrist-for-tax-gun-crimes/






Keywords
tucker on twitterep 5 as in most of the developing worldits safer to be the presidents son than his opponent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket