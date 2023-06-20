TUCKER ON TWITTER - Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it's safer to be the president's son than his opponent.

Tucker Carlson Savages Bidens Over Hunter’s ‘Slap On The Wrist’ For Tax, Gun Crimes and would only be required to plead guilty to simple tax crimes and a gun charge, despite what many would say is obvious evidence that he’s been acting as a foreign agent.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-savages-bidens-over-hunters-slap-on-the-wrist-for-tax-gun-crimes/












