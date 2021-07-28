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Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show we have guests Danny DeSantis, Pat King & Kelly Anne Wolfe
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2 views • July 28, 2021
July 27, 2021
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show we have quests Danny DeSantis, Pat King & Kelly Anne Wolfe
On the show tonight we have special guest Danny DeSantis who is currently running for mayor of the city of Toronto. We have Pat King and his lovely lady Kelly Anne Wolfe, discussing upcoming events and what's going on. Unfortunately, we were unable to have the founder of Druthers on tonight's show. We are hoping to have him on the show On the future.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show we have quests Danny DeSantis, Pat King & Kelly Anne Wolfe
On the show tonight we have special guest Danny DeSantis who is currently running for mayor of the city of Toronto. We have Pat King and his lovely lady Kelly Anne Wolfe, discussing upcoming events and what's going on. Unfortunately, we were unable to have the founder of Druthers on tonight's show. We are hoping to have him on the show On the future.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to
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