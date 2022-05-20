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The False Prophet
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369 views • May 20, 2022
The False Prophet for the End Times isn't a character that shows up at the very last minute. He's been busy plotting all along. Just like the Beast, he's a series or a collective of people who have planted and peddle false scenarios concerning Prophecy to throw the people of God off his trail. Jesuit Priests have planted the false doctrines of Preterism and Futurism in order to divert people from seeing the Papal Seat as the Seat of Antichrist. Visit my Web Site: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark
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