Hospitals Are The New Killing Fields - Dr. Lee Vliet

Dr. Lee Vliet has been an independent practicing physician for 40 years. Since 1986 she has been fighting the system and has been completely independent of the institutional insurance world and takes a faith-based approach to medicine. She is the Founder, president, and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation, a foundation dedicated to providing truthful balanced and medically sound research-based information and treatments for infectious diseases including COVID-19 so people can live with long term quality of life.

Dr. Vliet is a preventive medicine hormone therapy specialist and the founder of the Hormone Health Strategies medical practices in Tucson AZ and Dallas TX, as well as HER Place ®: Health Enhancement and Renewal for Women, Inc. ® She is a member of the International Menopause Society, the International Society of Gynecologic Endocrinology, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine and the North American Menopause Society.

In 2007, she was the recipient of the Voice of Women award from the Arizona Foundation for Women and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2014 and is on the Board of Directors of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She is a nationally recognized speaker who has appeared across the USA and overseas presenting numerous scientific papers and keynote addresses at regional, national, and international conferences for physicians and other health professionals on the overlooked hormone connections that affect many different health issues.

Check out the work of Dr. Vliet and her team at www.truthforhealth.org!

