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CANADIANS DRAGGED FROM THEIR HOMES AND VACCINATED: HOSPITALS ARE EMPTY [2021-04-10] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
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782 views • April 11, 2021
CANADIANS DRAGGED FROM THEIR HOMES AND VACCINATED: HOSPITALS ARE EMPTY [2021-04-10] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
It's come to that time people where if you don't stand up for your rights and Freedom, they will drag you out of your home like they already have in Alberta and you will be forcibly vaccinated.
NO MORE! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
1) The majority of Covid death stats are COMPLETELY FAKE, there has NEVER BEEN A WORLDWIDE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
2) The so-called "novel" Covid-19 Virus has still NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, thus it MAY NOT EVEN EXIST, or simply be the common flu or symptomology from 5G or many other possibilities
3) The government is COVERING UP THE REAL DEATH STATS for the mRNA jab; it is a highly dangerous inoculation with many people being CRIPPLED FOR LIFE, PREGNANT WOMEN KILLING THEIR UNBORN BABIES, A SIDE-EFFECT IS STERILITY, and MANY VACCINE DEATHS ARE NOW BEING COVERED-UP
4) The mRNA jab does not meet the definition of being called a viral vaccination; it is actually an EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY
5) At the time of receiving the jab, the public is NOT BEING INFORMED THE SO-CALLED VACCINATION IS COMPLETELY EXPERIMENTAL until 2023 with no long term tests ever being conducted
6) All animal studies resulted in 100% death of the animals when later exposed to a virus in the wild
The UNCONSCIOUS SHEEPLE are opting for the carrot and the CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS will be facing the stick!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wil Paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
It's come to that time people where if you don't stand up for your rights and Freedom, they will drag you out of your home like they already have in Alberta and you will be forcibly vaccinated.
NO MORE! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
1) The majority of Covid death stats are COMPLETELY FAKE, there has NEVER BEEN A WORLDWIDE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
2) The so-called "novel" Covid-19 Virus has still NEVER BEEN ISOLATED, thus it MAY NOT EVEN EXIST, or simply be the common flu or symptomology from 5G or many other possibilities
3) The government is COVERING UP THE REAL DEATH STATS for the mRNA jab; it is a highly dangerous inoculation with many people being CRIPPLED FOR LIFE, PREGNANT WOMEN KILLING THEIR UNBORN BABIES, A SIDE-EFFECT IS STERILITY, and MANY VACCINE DEATHS ARE NOW BEING COVERED-UP
4) The mRNA jab does not meet the definition of being called a viral vaccination; it is actually an EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY
5) At the time of receiving the jab, the public is NOT BEING INFORMED THE SO-CALLED VACCINATION IS COMPLETELY EXPERIMENTAL until 2023 with no long term tests ever being conducted
6) All animal studies resulted in 100% death of the animals when later exposed to a virus in the wild
The UNCONSCIOUS SHEEPLE are opting for the carrot and the CONSCIOUS TRUTHERS will be facing the stick!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Wil Paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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