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GEORGIA FAMILIES RAISING SUPERHEROES from theHighwire.com
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50 views • August 24, 2021
GEORGIA FAMILIES RAISING SUPERHEROES
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/georgia-families-raising-superheroes/
Concerned parents recently organized a “Back To School” Healthy Immune Kids Event to bring like minded families together to help our brave youth navigate the pressures to wear masks and be vaccinated. Del and his family travel to Georgia to take part in this amazing event.
POSTED: August 24, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/georgia-families-raising-superheroes/
Concerned parents recently organized a “Back To School” Healthy Immune Kids Event to bring like minded families together to help our brave youth navigate the pressures to wear masks and be vaccinated. Del and his family travel to Georgia to take part in this amazing event.
POSTED: August 24, 2021
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