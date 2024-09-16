Stone Protectors (unreleased / 2022, Mega Drive)

Stone Protectors is a beat'em up developed by British company Eurocom Entertainment Software. It was also developed for the SNES. While the SNES version was published by Kemco, the Mega Drive / Genesis version was planned to be released by Vic Tokai, but got cancelled late in development. A prototype of the Mega Drive/ Genesis version was later dumped and finally got published by Piko Interactive.

The game is based on the cartoon series of the same name.