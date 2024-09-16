Stone Protectors (unreleased / 2022, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stone Protectors is a beat'em up developed by British company Eurocom Entertainment Software. It was also developed for the SNES. While the SNES version was published by Kemco, the Mega Drive / Genesis version was planned to be released by Vic Tokai, but got cancelled late in development. A prototype of the Mega Drive/ Genesis version was later dumped and finally got published by Piko Interactive.
The game is based on the cartoon series of the same name.