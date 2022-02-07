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IT'S NOT 'COVID' IT'S 5G [part 1]
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316 views • February 07, 2022
IT'S NOT 'COVID' IT'S 5G [part 1]
Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are back with more exhaustive and shocking research regarding the vax, nanotech and 5G. It turns out that Mexico has no 5G and therefore no 'Covid'. It might be time to start considering a move to Mexico.
5G was developed by Israel as a military weapon - there are also unlicensed ranges, like 60Ghz which has SERIOUSLY DANGEROUS impacts on OXYGEN ABSORPTION, it can destroy your ability to respirate oxygen at a cellular level, basically it can kill you instantly
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iICX5ZNTZfuF/
Hope and Tivon from Fix the World Project Morocco are back with more exhaustive and shocking research regarding the vax, nanotech and 5G. It turns out that Mexico has no 5G and therefore no 'Covid'. It might be time to start considering a move to Mexico.
5G was developed by Israel as a military weapon - there are also unlicensed ranges, like 60Ghz which has SERIOUSLY DANGEROUS impacts on OXYGEN ABSORPTION, it can destroy your ability to respirate oxygen at a cellular level, basically it can kill you instantly
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iICX5ZNTZfuF/
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