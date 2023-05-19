How to harvest and safely eat Curry plant berries MVI_1679-80+someof9th(c)CookingwithEKmerged

I have been enthusiastically
checking on the progress of this small curry tree, Murraya koenigii, in my pot
in the far back yard, since it set flowers some months ago, wondering, firstly,
if it would set fruit or seeds, secondly, if they would be edible. As it turns
out, the berries are safely edible, THE SEEDS ARE NOT SAFELY EDIBLE. I will dry
the seeds and test whether they germinate. I recommend growing a curry tree if
your climate and circumstances permit, given its health-promoting qualities.
Refer to Ayurvedic medicine for ideas: quoting PubMed: “Leaves, fruits, roots
and bark of this plant are a rich source of carbazole alkaloids. These
alkaloids have been reported for their various pharmacological activities such
as antitumor, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antidiarrhoeal, diuretic and
antioxidant activities. Apart from these activities, the plant is reported to
possess a wide spectrum of biological activities.” DISCLAIMER: I am not a
qualified health or dietary practitioner. Do your own research before eating curry
berries, and do not consume the seeds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.