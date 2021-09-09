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BACKGROUND NOISE - EPISODE 2
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0 view • September 09, 2021
IN THIS SECOND EPISODE WE DISCUSS HOW CHILDREN HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY THINGS, DOWN UNDER IS GOING MAD, ORDER AB CHAO, THE FALL OF VENEZUELA, STATISTICAL BS, BORIS THE BOLSHEVIK, AND MUCH MORE....
AUDIO INCLUDES A RECORDING FROM WITHIN AN AUSTRALIAN QUARANTINE "HOTEL", A CLIP ON WHAT THE CATHOLIC CHURCH MIGHT BE LOOKING FOR, ANOTHER WISE AUSTRALIAN LAYS OUT HIS TRUTH, AND A 70,000 CROWD JUMPING AROUND :) xxx
RECORDED 5th SEPTEMBER 2021
AUDIO INCLUDES A RECORDING FROM WITHIN AN AUSTRALIAN QUARANTINE "HOTEL", A CLIP ON WHAT THE CATHOLIC CHURCH MIGHT BE LOOKING FOR, ANOTHER WISE AUSTRALIAN LAYS OUT HIS TRUTH, AND A 70,000 CROWD JUMPING AROUND :) xxx
RECORDED 5th SEPTEMBER 2021
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