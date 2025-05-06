BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If our existence is threatened, NOBODY will survive - nuclear-armed Pakistan’s chilling warning to India
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
75 views • 5 days ago

If our existence is threatened, NOBODY will survive — nuclear-armed Pakistan’s chilling warning to India.

‘Pakistan will respond in such a way that history will remember’

Adding, Update after posting this video, found this: 

‘Multiple loud EXPLOSIONS’ in Pakistan — Reuters. Cause unknown. 

India’s launched ‘MISSILE ATTACK’ on Muzaffarabad — Pakistan’s ABN News

❗️ BREAKING: Pakistan CONFIRMS India’s attacking it with missiles

3 locations hit — army spox

Local says 8-9 missiles fired.

BREAKING: India says it has launched ‘Operation Sindoor’

Attacking ‘terrorist camps’ in precision strikes

DID NOT hit Pakistani military sites

India says strikes targeted ‘TERRORIST INFRASTRUCTURE’ 

Adds operation was ‘focused, measured, and non-escalatory’ – no Pakistani military sites were hit

Awaiting Pakistan’s response…

Adding, Earlier today:

❗️Oman brokered US-Houthi ceasefire

US and Houthis agreed to ceasefire mediated by sultanate of Oman — FM of Oman

Houthis agree to halt attacks on US ships in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, Foreign Ministry of Oman says.

