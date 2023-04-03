How will the Resist Act impact truth-providing Christians?

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 2, 2023.



How will the Restrict Act s.686 impact truth-providing Christians? This question will be answered in the video.





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].