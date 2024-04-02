Yet another vid of Blacks attacking white people.Blacks have gone MAD.
236 views
Published Yesterday
Many reasons jay owned MSM TV media pushed Hate on whites but I also suspect Vax Prions at play here.
Keywords
blackblackschaoshatredmadviolence hateblackshatewhitesprivelegedblacksnoconcequences
