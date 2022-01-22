© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Not Fear, Take Action!
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • January 22, 2022
My commentary on the 2022 Yitro Torah portion.
Other videos cited:
How We Lost Our Freedom and How We Get It Back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no6H89IaN_M&;t=7s
Guest Speaker - Jason Berry - Anoka Community Mission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh7WSkjs3bE
Bibe verses covered:
Exodus 20:18-21
Genesis 21:16-18; 22:10-12
Matthew 10:27-31
Genesis 26:24-25
2 Samuel 12:14-17, 20-23
Other sources cited:
https://tshaninapeterson.com/christian-songs-about-fear/
Other videos cited:
How We Lost Our Freedom and How We Get It Back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=no6H89IaN_M&;t=7s
Guest Speaker - Jason Berry - Anoka Community Mission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qh7WSkjs3bE
Bibe verses covered:
Exodus 20:18-21
Genesis 21:16-18; 22:10-12
Matthew 10:27-31
Genesis 26:24-25
2 Samuel 12:14-17, 20-23
Other sources cited:
https://tshaninapeterson.com/christian-songs-about-fear/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.