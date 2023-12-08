Create New Account
Just released: Episode 46 of 'Tucker on X' - The Alex Jones Interview
Published Yesterday

TIMESTAMPS:
2:46 Alex Jones predictions
15:07 Deplatforming
21:59 Dividing us on race
25:37 The border
28:09 Austin
32:12 New World Order
42:09 Brian Stelter demon video
50:57 Depopulation
1:07:51 Food
1:13:51 Whiskey
1:16:22 Presidential election

Keywords
tucker carlsontucker episode 46 ofon x - the alexjones interview

