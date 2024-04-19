Create New Account
How to Pronounce God's Holy Name Correctly and Why | Nehemiah Gordon
VoiceInDesert
The accurate pronunciation of God's Holy Name (YHWH) was never lost but concealed. In this video, this Jewish scholar describes how he stumbled on it. It's an interesting testimony and it led him to Christ as Lord and Messiah.

Keywords
biblegodjehovahmessianicelohimyahwhnehemiahgordontetragrammatonha-shemphilology

