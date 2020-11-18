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Chemo, Cancer, and Complementary Medicine: The Power of Choice | Dr. Tony Jimenez at TTAC LIVE 2019
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3358 views • November 18, 2020
The first thing most patients hear after a cancer diagnosis is that they MUST start chemotherapy. But did you know that chemotherapy is often more dangerous than cancer itself? In fact, 90% of patients who succumb to cancer don't die because of the primary tumor... they die because of the metastasis.
In this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Tony Jimenez explains why complimentary medicine is often the BEST choice for cancer patients. Remember: cancer is NOT a death sentence, and you ALWAYS have a choice when it comes to your treatment.
Be sure to watch the entire video to discover why cancer relapse and recurrence is a myth... and what you can do to GET healthy and STAY healthy.
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Dr. Tony Jimenez
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Dr. Antonio Jimenez, or as patients affectionately call him, Dr. Tony, founded Hope4Cancer in 2000 and has dedicated his life to researching alternative strategies to treat cancer, chronic infections, and immune disorders, after he saw firsthand the negative side effects that accompanied the conventional treatments his father underwent being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
For over 30 years, Dr. Jimenez has traveled the world learning and researching new approaches to cancer treatment, with the dream in mind of opening an alternative clinic capable of providing any method to give patients their best chance of recovery.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
In this clip from TTAC LIVE! 2019, Dr. Tony Jimenez explains why complimentary medicine is often the BEST choice for cancer patients. Remember: cancer is NOT a death sentence, and you ALWAYS have a choice when it comes to your treatment.
Be sure to watch the entire video to discover why cancer relapse and recurrence is a myth... and what you can do to GET healthy and STAY healthy.
--------------------------------
Dr. Tony Jimenez
--------------------------------
Dr. Antonio Jimenez, or as patients affectionately call him, Dr. Tony, founded Hope4Cancer in 2000 and has dedicated his life to researching alternative strategies to treat cancer, chronic infections, and immune disorders, after he saw firsthand the negative side effects that accompanied the conventional treatments his father underwent being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
For over 30 years, Dr. Jimenez has traveled the world learning and researching new approaches to cancer treatment, with the dream in mind of opening an alternative clinic capable of providing any method to give patients their best chance of recovery.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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