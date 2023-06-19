On June 17, 2023, the Russian President met with the leaders of African states in St. Petersburg. The leaders of almost all African countries, including South Africa, Senegal, and Mozambique, arrived at the meeting. At this meeting, many issues were discussed, including economic cooperation and contracts in the field of military development. Each of the African leaders present at the meeting noted the irreplaceable role of Russia in the international arena and the great importance of Moscow in supporting and developing the African continent.
