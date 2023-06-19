Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin Shocked the World by Showing for the First Time a 'Peace Treaty' Signed by the Ukrainian Side
469 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

On June 17, 2023, the Russian President met with the leaders of African states in St. Petersburg. The leaders of almost all African countries, including South Africa, Senegal, and Mozambique, arrived at the meeting. At this meeting, many issues were discussed, including economic cooperation and contracts in the field of military development. Each of the African leaders present at the meeting noted the irreplaceable role of Russia in the international arena and the great importance of Moscow in supporting and developing the African continent.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukrainepeace treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket