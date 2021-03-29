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DAYS OF OUR LIVES
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30 views • March 29, 2021
Most everyone goes to bed and wakes up in the same thoughts as when they went to bed, these thoughts become murky and what happens to murky water it becomes stagnant.
If you go to bed in happy, appreciative, and satisfying thoughts, then this thought is what you will wake up in and your day will flow.
Most people with the murky thoughts have no conceivable understanding that these thoughts that they are perpetuating and creating mayhem with are the detriment to their life.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
If you go to bed in happy, appreciative, and satisfying thoughts, then this thought is what you will wake up in and your day will flow.
Most people with the murky thoughts have no conceivable understanding that these thoughts that they are perpetuating and creating mayhem with are the detriment to their life.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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